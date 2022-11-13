Why Reba McEntire Just Canceled Another Concert

Reba McEntire recently had to cancel and postpone a trio of shows due to a growing health issue that needed her attention. Now, only weeks after that cancellation, McEntire has been forced to add more dates.

The difference this time around is that it isn't regarding her health. Instead, the culprit is Hurricane Nicole. The legendary country music star posted a message to Instagram explaining her decision and urging people to stay safe.

"An update on tomorrow night's show in Estero, FL," McEntire's message started. "Due to the approaching hurricane, I will be rescheduling tomorrow's Estero, FL show for Saturday, December 10."

"The safety of my fans, band and crew is always my number one priority," the post added while confirming that ticket purchases will be transferred automatically to the new date. "Thank you for understanding! I'll be praying for the safety of everyone in Florida."

The decision was a smart one given the destruction the surprise late-season storm levied on Daytona Beach and other parts of Florida. Photos of the aftermath show homes falling into the ocean waters after being washed out by the storm. "We didn't think it would be this bad," CNN used in their headline discussing the destruction.

Fans of McEntire appreciated her decision, though. "Be safe and thank you for thinking of everyone. I know it's hard to do but safety comes first!" one fan wrote. Another called the choice, "the best decision."

As for her health, McEntire is feeling better and keeping her voice in pristine condition. After the cancellation and rescheduling of her concerts due to the health issue, many were worried things could be worse. But she put the fears to rest with a memorable appearance alongside love Rex Linn on the red carpet, and a performance honoring Loretta Lynn alongside Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert at the 2022 CMA Awards.