When Is Carrie Underwood’s Due Date for Baby No. 2

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are expecting a second baby, but they have not said when the country singer’s due date is. However, with a few clues, it is possible to estimate when 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael Fisher gets his first sibling!

Underwood announced she is expecting in a cute Twitter video she shared to social media on Aug. 8. Subsequently, she said the tour to support her Cry Pretty album will not start until May 2019, confirming the couple expects the new baby to come into the world early next year.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Underwood said in the clip. “This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

While it is up to couples to decide when they feel comfortable with announcing their pregnancy, Baby Center notes couples most commonly announce a pregnancy towards the end of the first trimester, or about three months in. At that point, the risk of a miscarriage drops dramatically. More than 80 percent of miscarriages happen before the first 12 weeks, according to the site.

Therefore, if Underwood waited until she was more than three months into her pregnancy to announce, she is likely due sometime in January or February.

Underwood announced her pregnancy just days after Redbook published an interview with the singer, in which she said she feared she thought she was too old to have a big family.

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” she told the magazine. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible.”

The “Cry Pretty” singer also revealed she suffered three miscarriages in the last two years.

“I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out,” Underwood told CBS Sunday Morning. “And that was the thing, in the beginning, it was like, ‘OK, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’”

Underwood said she suffered another miscarriage in 2017 and in early 2018. She said the losses got her frustrated at first, but she realized she was already blessed with one son.

“I had always been afraid to be angry because we are so blessed,” Underwood told CBS Sunday Morning. “And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

There is another hint that Underwood and Fisher don’t expect their baby to be born before the end of the year. A few days before announcing her pregnancy, the Country Music Association announced that Underwood and Brad Paisley will host the CMA Awards on Nov. 14 for the 11th time.

Photo credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images