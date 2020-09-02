Watch Maren Morris' Livestream Performance and Q&A

Maren Morris is the latest artist to do a live stream and a Q&A with RADIO.com LIVE, and it's streaming right here at PopCulture.com at 5 p.m. CT. The country star will discuss her time at home with husband Ryan Hurd and their infant son, Hayes, how her family and friendships have been affected by quarantine and new projects she's been working on. Morris will also perform some of her songs.

The broadcast comes two days after Morris was nominated for five CMA Awards, earning nods for Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for recent No. 1 "The Bones." She's also nominated for Musical Event of the Year twice, first for her performance of "The Bones" with Hozier for the One World: Together at Home television special and again for "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," a collaboration between Miranda Lambert, Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.

"In the year that paused for many of us, people turned to country music," she wrote on social media after the nominations were announced. "Thank you to my peers for these nominations. To @hozier for amplifying this song even higher with your otherworldly talent & to @mirandalambert for having me on this stellar lineup. To @cma ! Oh, & THE WOMEN CLEANED UP THIS YEAR."

In June, Morris released two new songs, "Just for Now" and "Take Two," and in July, she shared the re-imagined versions of "The Bones," "GIRL" and "The Middle," her hit collaboration with producer and DJ Zedd. In between working on her music, the 30-year-old has been spending time with her husband and son, telling Bobby Bones during a recent visit to The Bobby Bones Show that Hayes has been a "good distraction" from not being able to tour this year.

"We really couldn't have asked for a more magical human to be brought into our lives during this crazy time," she said, adding that she appreciates the "club of moms" she is now a part of. "They are all different kinds and there's such a community," Morris explained. "I've been able to reach out to so many friends of mine that I've never gotten to relate to in that way, and it's just been really helpful because you don't know what you're doing, in the beginning especially."