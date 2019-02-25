Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Brandi Carlile’s ‘The Joke’

Kelly Clarkson has been performing a cover of other artist’s songs while on her Meaning of Life Tour, including a recent version of Miranda Lambert‘s “Tin Man,” and Bradley Coooper and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow.” But her latest cover, of Brandi Carlile‘s “The Joke,” might be the best one yet.

“We’re switching it up this year on tour and I’m covering all these artists that inspired me to make music or new songs that came out that really inspired me to keep going,” Clarkson told Marie Claire. “It’s really about inspiration this year. My point with that is that I’m going to be covering songs that I probably shouldn’t, but I’m going to do it anyway!”

Clarkson will return to The Voice starting tonight (Feb. 25), taking her spot in the red swivel chair as a two-time champ, with current tour opener Brynn Cartelli and recent winner Chevel Shepherd both on Clarkson’s team. But the American Idol alum hints that the coach she thinks might win Season 16 is the one with the least experience – new coach John Legend.

“”The sad part is I’d probably pick him over me,” Clarkson confessed to ABC News Radio. “‘Cause he’s just super talented. He’s a very smart dude…musically, he’s got a lot of things to offer. So he is my biggest threat this season, for me specifically.”

Carlile’s “The Joke” won two recent Grammy Awards, for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song. Clarkson and Carlile both have three Grammy Awards, with Clarkson’s recent Meaning of Life record also nominated this year for Best Pop Vocal album. But even if Clarkson had added another trophy to her collection, she likely wouldn’t have displayed it for anyone to see.

“[I keep them] on the top floor of our house so nobody sees them, and I don’t look like a tool that’s like, ‘Hey, here are all my accolades,’” Clarkson told Billboard. “But I really love them, and I am very proud of them. And if you have them out, you’re not a tool. It’s just, I would feel like a tool.”

Clarkson has several more shows scheduled on her Meaning of Life Tour, which also includes Kelsea Ballerini as the opening act. Find dates at KellyClarkson.com.

The Voice premieres at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

