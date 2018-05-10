Watch Chris Stapleton Perform ‘Say Something’ With Justin Timberlake

Chris Stapleton was the surprise guest at Justin Timberlake‘s Nashville show on Thursday, May 9. The two performed “Say Something,” from Timberlake’s recent Man of the Woods album.

Stapleton also appeared in the video for “Say Something,” shooting it in one take in the Bradbury Building in Los Angeles, Calif.

The song, written by Stapleton and Timberlake, along with Larrance Dopson, was inspired by an actual conversation between the two singer-songwriters.

“Chris asked me, ‘What do you want to write about?’” Timberlake recalls. “I said, ‘Honestly, I want to say something, but I just don’t want to get caught up in the rhythm of it.’ And we just looked at each other, and he was like, ‘Hold on, let me get my pad.’ Sometimes when someone doesn’t say anything, you know what they mean.”

Stapleton might have appeared on Timberlake’s recent Man of the Woods album, but time will tell if Stapleton will return the favor. The proud father of new twins, who released From a Room: Volume 1 and Volume 2 last year, says he will take some time before he records his next project.

“I like the creative process, and I like to do things just because I like to do them,” Stapleton says. “I’ve got a couple of songs in some movies and some different collaborations with some people that are on the horizon. But as far as a project for me, I don’t know what that next thing is. It’ll probably be a minute, because two records in a year is a lot and sometimes you don’t know stuff like that until you do it, like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna put out two records in a year.’

“It’s been great,” continues Stapleton, “and it was a good plan, and I’m real happy with the way things are turning out. But we’ll probably not be recording anything real soon. It may be a minute. We’ll tour off these two records. They’ve got a lot of life in ’em as far as touring goes, so I’m sure whatever the next right thing is to do will present itself, and then I’ll look at it dead in the eye and go, ‘Alright, let’s go.’”

“Say Something” was recently nominated for two CMT Music Awards, for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. The 2018 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville at 8:00 PM ET on CMT.

Photo Credit: YouTube