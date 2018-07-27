Watch Carly Pearce Behind the Scenes of Her ‘Hide the Wine’ Video

Carly Pearce is taking fans behind the scenes of the video for her latest single, “Hide the Wine.” The singer shares clips from the all-day shoot, along with commentary on what was transpiring on the frigid day.

“We are out by a lake just outside of Nashville, and it’s beautiful and wooded and kind of whimsical-feeling, and I feel like it’s everything I wanted it to be,” Pearce says.

The video humorously follows the message of the song, which says, “Better hide the wine / And get it gone / Oh I better hide every one of them records that turn me on / Turn up the lights

And kill the mood / Oh ’cause baby I just don’t trust myself with you / I better hide the wine.”

But while both the song and the accompanying video might be a bit humorous, the Kentucky native says the song has a message for women of all ages.

“‘Hide the Wine’ is a very fun, flirty, sexy, little song that I feel like is an anthem for girls,” says Pearce. “You always know that guy that when you drink just a little too much, he maybe sets off some sparks for you that you know are bad for you, so you have to lock up the device that gives it to you.”

“Hide the Wine” was written by Luke Laird, Ashley Gorley and Hillary Lindsey, one of only five songs on her freshman Every Little Thing album that Pearce didn’t write, but knew early on was a hit.

“I feel like of all the songs on my album, I’m starting to notice which ones are standout songs,” says Pearce. “I feel like this one is really that anthem that every female, no matter if you are 21 or 61, they like it.”

Pearce initially heard “Hide the Wine” long before she had a record deal, not sure if she would ever be able to claim it as her own.

“I remember when my publisher played it for me a few years ago and I didn’t have a record deal,” Pearce tells PopCulture.com. “I said, ‘Oh my God, I have to have that song,’ and he was like, ‘I’m sorry, it’s on hold for someone else. I just wanted you to hear it.’ I said, ‘Why would you do that to me?’

“And just an act of God, right when it is supposed to be on another artist’s album, the week I got my record deal, their album came out and it wasn’t on there,” she adds. It didn’t make the cut, and I immediately was like, ‘Gimme that!’”

Watch the full “Hide the Wine” video here, and download the single on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz