Walker Hayes Is Eager to Help Those Overcoming Addiction

Walker Hayes has been sober for more than three years now, after spending several years giving in to the throes of alcoholism. The singer talks about his addiction in several of his songs, including in “Beer in the Fridge” from his freshman boom. album, and will talk about it in his upcoming, still-untitled freshman album as well.

“There’s a song called ‘Wish I Could Drink’ I’ve been working on, and that’s kind of ‘Beer In The Fridge‘ squared, just talking about my sobriety journey,” Hayes told PopCulture.com. “Then there’s also a song called ‘Don’t Let Her’ that’s a love song, and it’s very specific about things about Laney, especially a song to whoever would take my place if something happened to me. I think it addresses something that we all in relationships think about and hope never happens, but it’s the kind of what would you say to that person.”

Hayes’ decision to open up about his struggles with alcohol addiction means fans often speak to him about it – and he is happy to talk with them about their own struggles.

“Tons of fans who aren’t sober come up and go ‘Hey, you know your song made me think,’” Hayes acknowledged. “I love that. What I get the most is wives, or husbands, or brothers and sisters of people who struggle with addition. They go ‘Man, I love your music because my brother so and so has been struggling his whole life and we wonder if he’s ever going to recover.’

“It’s hopeful to those people to hear me say ‘Hey, there can be recovery. There can be healing,’” he continued. “Not only on a personal level but within a family. Laney has also healed from the damage I had done prior to becoming sober. So I think it’s hopeful to people like that. I think also it’s just kind of shed light [on alcoholism]. Some people hear it and they go ‘Wow, I’m an addict as well. I didn’t know it until I heard your song and there’s a lot of similarities in my life and yours.’”

Hayes is happy to talk with his fans – about anything – which is why he just launched his Dream On It Tour.

“I quite frequently say this and mention this, but the VIP experience is my favorite,” Hayes told PopCulture.com. “I get to shake everybody’s hand, they get to ask me questions, and I’m always intrigued by what people are wondering about me and my life based on what they’ve heard from my songs. They always have the greatest questions and they always share their life with me.”

Find a list of all of Hayes’ upcoming shows on his Dream On It Tour at WalkerHayes.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring