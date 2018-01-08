Walker Hayes ‘Told the Truth’ About His Alcoholism in ‘Beer in the Fridge’

Walker Hayes is an alcoholic, a fact he not only doesn’t try to hide, but sings about in”Beer in the Fridge.” The song, which says, “There’s a beer in the fridge, last of 12 / Sole survivor of my last all-nighter / In the back of the bottom shelf / It’s gonna be there in the morning / Even though you won’t / You’re the reason I quit drinking / And the reason I want to get drunk,” was inspired by his own battles.

“I just told the truth,” Hayes tells Sounds Like Nashville . That’s it. I struggled with addiction, and alcohol was a problem. I’m sober two years now, and I wanted to be vocal about it. I find that the more I hide it, the closer I am to falling off the wagon. And being vocal about it and sharing with people my problems is kind of therapeutic for me, and I found that it’s kind of therapeutic for other people too.”

The married father of six (with another one on the way), says “Beer in the Fridge” has been able to start a dialogue with others who also have been affected by addiction.

“A lot of people have responded to that song with, ‘Oh, I know somebody like that,’ or, ‘Oh, I’m going through that myself. I can really relate,’” shares Hayes. “And that helps me to go, ‘Oh, I’m not alone.’ And that’s great, and that helps them do the same thing. I think a lot of times when we have problems like that, maybe advice isn’t what we need, we just need to know that other people share the same feelings and emotions, and that we’re okay not being okay.”

“Beer in the Fridge” is the debut single from his recent boom. album, released last December. Download the song on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/WalkerHayes