Watch Luke Bryan’s ‘Most People Are Good’ Video

Luke Bryan has released the video for his latest single, “Most People Are Good.” The song, which says “I believe most Friday nights look better under neon or stadium lights / I believe you love who you love / Ain’t nothing you should ever be ashamed of / I believe this world ain’t half as bad as it looks / I believe most people are good,” is from Bryan’s recent What Makes You Country album.

In the video, people from all walks of life, including children, a soldier and firefighters appear, while Bryan sings the uplifting tune.

“I think it’s a song that will truly help people believe in people again,” Bryan says of “Most People Are Good.” “I think it’s so truthful in so many ways. We do get reminded every day of all the negativity of what humans are, and truly it’s only .001 percent of people causing all the negativity. I truly believe that.”

Written by David Frasier, Ed Hill and Josh Kear, “Most People Are Good” has an important message that Bryan finds important, especially now.

“I’m going to open the door for anybody and so many other people believe that way,” he says “I’m going to say ‘hey’ to a stranger. I’m going to help somebody out in need, and that’s what this song really, really preaches. It preaches the innocence of children, the beauty of mothers, the beauty of relationships, the beauty of what life truly could be and should be and really is. I truly believe that most people lay their heads down at night and try to be better and try to be good to other people. And I think this song captures those emotions perfectly.”

The Georgia native hopes “Most People Are Good” is a reminder to love everyone, regardless of their differences.

“I think our society, we’re categorizing people and judging them and we’re human beings judging the other — and I think God judges us and He’s the end,” Bryan explains. “I think it’s a ginormous, beautifully written chorus. Anytime you can find a song that does that, I think it’s something special.”

Bryan is currently enjoying his first season as a judge on American Idol, joining Lionel Richie and Katy Perry for Season 16 of the reality TV talent show. He is also headlining his own What Makes You Country Tour, which includes a run of stadium shows later this year. Dates can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Luke Bryan