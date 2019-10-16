Tyler Hubbard’s Wife, Hayley, Posts Sweet Video of Daughter Olivia Calling Her ‘Beautiful’

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, are juggling life with newborn son Luca and 1-year-old daughter Olivia. Hayley and the toddler recently enjoyed some one-on-one time, with the toddler proudly calling her mother “beautiful,” which Hayley, thankfully, captured on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Oct 15, 2019 at 4:46am PDT



“Liv was doing my makeup yesterday and I was so caught off guard when she said ‘beautiful’ because I was trying to figure out what she was saying,” Hayley wrote. “I pray she (and every girl) knows how beautiful she is inside and out and that she doesn’t need makeup to be beautiful. Although she does love playing with it!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hubbard spoke out about the video, praising both mother and child.

“I’ve watched this like 20 times today,” said the singer. “I love this so much and both of y’all couldn’t be more beautiful inside and out.”

Hayley also shared a few pictures of a recent outing she braved with her two children, admitting things weren’t always as calm as they appeared in the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Oct 14, 2019 at 12:14pm PDT

“Love this girl so much!” Hayley wrote, referring to her friend, and new mother, Caroline Hobby. “Here’s a couple highlights from my Sunday with this sweet girl and her brother. I wish this post included a time lapse video of the moments of chaos, the paint everywhere, her peeing in the parking lot, also interrupting every conversation Caroline and I started to have on our walk, or Luca getting hungry right when I’m trying to get her fed, bathed, and put to bed at 7:30 (we did it!).

“But of course I captured the highlights when everything appears to be fabulous on the outside… but it’s not always,” she added. “I cherish these moments. The sweet ones and the tough ones.”

Hubbard will have some time at home, now that Florida Georgia Line wrapped up their extensive Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. The duo will head to Las Vegas for their four-night residency, and will then hit the road with Kenny Chesney, serving as the opening act on his Chillaxification 2020 Tour, which kicks off on April 18. Find a list of all of Florida Georgia Line’s upcoming shows by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz