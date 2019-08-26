Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Praises Singer For ‘Endless Love and Support’ After Birth of Son Luca

Tyler Hubbard’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, is praising her husband for his devotion and dedication to her, especially while she was giving birth to their second child, son Luca Reed, who was born on Aug. 19. Hayley opened up about the Florida Georgia Line frontman in a sweet post on social media, sharing a precious moment between the two right after Luca’s arrival.

“One week ago this morning, Luca and his sweet soul came into our world!” Hayley wrote. “There were so many countless answered prayers we felt this day I don’t even know where to begin… Besides the obvious of the smooth, safe birth of a healthy baby boy, I’m so thankful Tyler was able to make it through all 3 shows last weekend and get home for the labor and birth.

“My body knew the moment (the second) he got home Sunday at 1am it was ready to get to work, since we only had a window of 3-4 days before the next batch of shows,” she continued. “So so grateful for my husband’s endless love and support. For all of the many prayers from everyone, for all the answered prayers, and for this little angel [baby emoji] #LucaReed #august19 #8lb11oz #Godstimingisperfect.”

Hubbard also praised Hayley for her patience and persistence through both the pregnancy and her labor and delivery.

“Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life,” Hubbard wrote in his first post after Luca’s arrival, along with photos shared exclusively by PEOPLE. “I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife [Hayley] through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother.

“I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly,” he added. “I didn’t think life could get any better but it just did.”

Hubbard is currently on the road, on Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, where he hopes that Hayley and their two children, including 1-year-old daughter Olivia Rose, will eventually join him for some of the shows. The tour heads to Florida and Georgia this weekend for three shows. Find dates at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

