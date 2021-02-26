Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley Say There's a 'Good Chance' They Would Try Acting

✖

Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have never appeared in any official acting projects, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't be open to it. "I think there’s a good chance of that," Kelley told the duo's record label. "You know, I think of just kind of taking the opportunities as they come."

"And I’m not trying to call my own future here, and I don’t know what is to come, but it’d have to mean something if I’m gonna go put out energy to go do that," he continued. "You know, I’d want it to be very meaningful and something special." Hubbard added that he is "personally open" to taking on acting. "I’ve never considered myself a great actor," he said. "I’ve never really done it, but I’m always open to it. Like BK said, just sort of assessing each opportunity and seeing if it sounds fun at the time or feels like the right move to make. So, I’m always open to good ideas and good opportunities, and acting would be fun if the right opportunity came along."

The duo previously flexed their acting muscles in their 2016 music video for their Tim McGraw collaboration "May We All," which is also the name of an upcoming musical and movie being developed by Kelley and multiple partners. The musical was just given a Nashville residency planned for Summer 2022, which will kick off a national tour scheduled to run through 2023. May We All will receive its world premiere in June 2022 as a part of Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Broadway at TPAC series in Nashville, Tennessee, and the residency will jumpstart a 2022/23 national tour.

May We All is described as "a story of disappearing small-town America as seen through the hopeful eyes of its youth. Jenna Coates, a fledgling country singer, reluctantly comes home after a rough start in Nashville, TN, ultimately to discover that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams." The stage show was scheduled to have held a developmental production in November 2020 at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, TN, but that production has been delayed until later in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Florida Georgia Line just released their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, this month, and recently announced a new multi-year touring deal with Live Nation. "We're feeling stronger than ever," Hubbard said on SiriusXM's Exit 209 with Storme Warren show in November. "We're loving and supporting each other through even all the chapters that we're in now and excited for the future."