Tyler Hubbard’s Wife, Hayley, Shares Family Update 2 Months After Giving Birth to Son Luca

It’s been two months since Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, welcomed son Luca into the world, and now Hayley is sharing an update on how life is with both Luca and 1-year-old daughter, Olivia. Along with revealing how the Hubbards are adjusting to their new addition, Hayley also shared a couple sweet photos of the growing infant.

“This little guy was 2 months yesterday!” Hayley wrote. “Wow what a difference 2 months makes. With Luca, with Liv, with myself, and our marriage. I don’t remember the 1 month fog much but month 2 has been so incredibly fun with our travel to California and transition into fall. He’s smiling and sleeping tons, eating tons, and has ridiculously loud burps. Liv loves him more and more each day.

“And I’m personally feeling more and more like an actual human being each day that goes by,” she continued. “I feel like Tyler and I are beginning to find our groove as new parents of 2 kiddos (now that I say that I’m sure our groove will shift), but it just feels good. (the other picture was from his weight the day before. He’s really packing on the lbs.)”

Hubbard previously opened up about parenting two children, admitting it was a lot different than having just one child in the home.

“It goes from zone defense to man-to-man really quickly, and I take more responsibility for Liv at some points now,” Hubbard told PEOPLE. “It’s kind of busier for both of us at this point, but it’s fun.”

The singer acknowledges that the transition has been easier because he and Hayley work together as a team, even though there are some things Hubbard can’t do.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, but we’re rocking and rolling. Hayley’s a good teammate and I do what I can,” Hubbard said. “I’m … not helpless, but I’m not the one making the milk, so I’ll change a diaper here and there.”

“We’re just adjusting well and really enjoying it,” he added.

Florida Georgia Line wrapped up their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour, and will head to Las Vegas next month for a short residency. Hubbard will then enjoy some time at home before he and his duo partner, Brian Kelley, hit the road in April to serve as the opening act on Kenny Chesney‘s Chillaxification 2020 Tour.

