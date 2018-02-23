Tyler Hubbard Singing to His Baby Girl Will Make You Melt

Tyler Hubbard has got the dad thing down!

The Florida Georgia Line member and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, recently welcomed their first child, daughter Olivia Rose, and Hayley used Instagram this week to share a clip of Tyler in full dad mode.

The clip shows a shirtless Tyler sweetly serenade his daughter as Olivia lays on a cushion and gazes at her dad, waving her arms and legs as he sings.

Backed by his acoustic guitar, Tyler sang “Stand By Me,” changing the words a bit to include Olivia’s name.

“Bedtime tunes,” Hayley wrote. “#standbyme #chilltimeatthehubbardhouse.”

The family recently returned from a tropical vacation, hitting the beach and taking their baby girl for a swim for the first time.

“Olivia’s first dip in the pool with her buddy Crosby,” Hayley wrote next to a shot of the couple with their daughter posing with two friends and another infant.

Tyler and Hayley welcomed their baby girl on Dec. 20, gushing about their new arrival to People after her birth.

“We’re so overwhelmed with joy and already more in love than we could have ever imagined with this little angel that God has given us,” Tyler said at the time, adding, “Olivia is the best Christmas gift we could have ever asked for.”

Hubbard added that his daughter’s birth was a special moment for both him and Hayley.

“It was a pretty wild rush of emotions and I think Hayley felt the same way,” he said. “Right when she was born, they put her on Hayley’s chest and wiped her off a little bit and we spent a little time with her. It was definitely a magical moment, and a moment that we’d been waiting for, for a long time.”

