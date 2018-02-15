New Dad Tyler Hubbard Drinks Wife Hayley’s Breast Milk From a Bottle

Tyler Hubbard is expanding his horizons now that he’s a dad, with the Florida Georgia Line member taking things to a new level in a recent Instagram video in which he drinks wife Hayley Hubbard’s breast milk from a bottle.

Tyler and Hayley recently welcomed their first child, daughter Olivia Rose, and it seems Tyler truly is embracing every aspect of parenting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When your husband takes trying your breastmilk to a whole new level,” Hayley captioned the moment, while Tyler shared the same video with the caption, “Livin my breast life.”

In the clip, Hayley gasps as her husband takes his first sip, asking him, “Is it good?”

“It tastes like almond milk,” a grinning Tyler said before taking another sip. “It’s sweet. She has to suck a lot to get it out of there.”

The camera then panned to Olivia, peacefully lying on a pillow watching her dad.

“It’s nice of you to share,” Hayley told her daughter.

Tyler and Hayley welcomed baby Olivia on Dec. 20, gushing about their new arrival to People after her birth.

“We’re so overwhelmed with joy and already more in love than we could have ever imagined with this little angel that God has given us,” Tyler said at the time, adding, “Olivia is the best Christmas gift we could have ever asked for.”

The singer added that his daughter’s birth was a special moment for both him and Hayley.

“It was a pretty wild rush of emotions and I think Hayley felt the same way,” he said. “Right when she was born, they put her on Hayley’s chest and wiped her off a little bit and we spent a little time with her. It was definitely a magical moment, and a moment that we’d been waiting for, for a long time.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hayley_hubbard