Tyler Hubbard Debuts Massive New Lion Tattoo

Tyler Hubbard is no stranger to getting inked, and the Florida Georgia Line member showed off his latest artwork on Instagram this week. After first sharing on his Instagram Story that he was getting a new tattoo, Hubbard followed up a with a video on his feed showcasing his new addition, a large lion on his left bicep with a smaller eagle underneath.

The tattoo was done by Ink Master Season 9 winner Bubba Irwin, who Hubbard thanked in his caption. "New tat who dis?" he wrote. "I'm so pumped on this piece and can’t thank [Bubba Irwin Tattoos] enough for sharing his time and talent with me." In a comment to a fan, the singer wrote that the piece took six hours to complete.

Irwin also posted a photo of his work on Instagram and wrote that tattooing Hubbard was a "full circle" moment for him. "Today completed a chapter in my life that means more to me than most people will ever know," he wrote, sharing that his chapter began when he tattooed Kane Brown while Brown was on tour with Florida Georgia Line in 2016.

"I was so pumped to meet Kane and the gang, and the show was amazing as you can imagine.. as i was watching the headliners FGL, and i told my buddy [Carter Mitchell] i have to tattoo those dudes some day, they're so rad," Irwin wrote. "Well, it finally happened and [Tyler Hubbard] is so dope. I cant say enough how lucky i feel with this life and the people in it, everyone I’m meeting along the way just keeps humbling me in every sense of the word. So i just thought I’d share with you all how important and fun manifesting can be... hope you all keep at it!!!!!"

Hubbard shared his new ink with fans shortly before he posted the first photos of his and wife Hayley's newborn son, Atlas Roy, who arrived on Sept. 24. "Our hearts are overflowing with love for our new baby boy Atlas Roy," he captioned his post, which featured two photos of himself, Hayley and Atlas at the hospital. "Atlas and Hayley were both champs and are now home, healthy and happy. Thank you, Lord for the incredible gift of life and for the joy our kids bring us."