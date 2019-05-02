Watch Tyler Hubbard’s Daughter Olivia Adorably Recognize Dad on TV

Florida Georgia Line was one of the winners during the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, with band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley on hand to pick up their honor. On Thursday, Hubbard’s wife, Hayley, posted a video of someone who wasn’t present, posting footage of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Olivia watching the show from home.

The clip sees a food-covered Olivia enjoying her dinner while the awards are playing in the background, with Hubbard and Kelley appearing on screen. Once Olivia notices her father, she excitedly says, “Dada,” turning to the camera with a big smile on her face.

“Who is that, Liv?” someone asks her, with the toddler happily repeating, “Dada!”

"Okay I'm crying," Hayley captioned the moment.

“Okay I’m crying,” Hayley captioned the moment.

Several of Hayley’s friends in the country music community couldn’t help but comment on the sweet video, with Charles Kelley‘s wife Cassie writing, “SWEETEST! She is so excited.”

“[Oh my God]. Precious,” wrote Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, while Brett Young‘s wife Taylor commented, “Oh my goodness!!! SO cute!!!”

The Hubbards often share videos of their daughter on Instagram, with Tyler recently posting a clip of his baby girl giggling over a plate of hummus.

“Don’t y’all just wish you could eat like this in public sometimes? I feel like I’d laugh like this too if I could,” he wrote. “I may just have to try it.”

Olivia will soon be joined by a baby brother when Hayley gives birth to the couple’s son in August.

“Having one kid’s amazing and I know having two is going to be just as amazing, as well, even better, I guess,” Tyler recently told his record label, Big Machine Label Group. “But I think it’s one of those things you don’t really know how it’s gonna play out until it’s playing out.”

“I know we have an extra bunk on the bus for another baby so we’ll just roll with it and see what happens,” he added. “We’ve done it once and it’s only been a year, so I think we’re kind of in our groove a little bit. Hopefully it’ll make it easier than waiting too long to have another one. We’re still in diapers with one, so hopefully it’ll just transition right into the next one.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hayleyhubbard