Tyler Childers: One Part of His New Album Is Dividing Fans

Tyler Childers, one of the greatest artists working in country music today, returned with a new album on Sept. 30. The record, titled Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, is seen as a return to form, of sorts, for Childers, after his previous album, 2020's Long Violent History, consisted of mainly fiddle instrumentals. The new album, Childers' fifth LP, was set to be a doozy for the singer's diehard hards, as it's a triple album. However, it's not exactly a wide-spanning opus getting universal acclaim. In fact, one-third of the record is totally dividing listeners.

Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? is a triple-LP, but it actually one set of songs imagined in three different arrangements. The eight songs were recorded in three different ways: a "Hallelujah" version, a "Jubilee" version and a "Joyful Noise" version. While the first two parts of the project are more in line with the singer-songwriter's previous efforts, the "Joyful Noise" portion is a total departure. These are electronic remixes that focus more on loops and vocal samples than any sort of traditional country music or southern rock sound.

This out-there creative choice for Childers is not for everyone. Sme fans with a wider musical palette dig the "Joyful Noise" versions as an interesting experiment in a genre that doesn't often venture of the box in this way. Fans hoping for a more traditional sound — many of whom had speculated that "Joyful Nouse" was an acoustic version of Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? — were less thrilled, with reactions online ranging from confusion to fury. Scroll through to read through some of the wide-ranging reactions to Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?'s "Joyful Noise" portion.