Troy Gentry Foundation Launching With Star-Studded Concert

Troy Gentry passed away in September 2017, and to honor his memory, Gentry’s wife, Angie, founded the Troy Gentry Foundation to help others in areas her husband was passionate about.

To officially launch the foundation, the Grand Ole Opry is hosting a benefit concert on Jan. 9, 2019, proceeds from which will benefit a number of charities.

The concert will feature performances by Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery, Blake Shelton, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Halfway to Hazard, Justin Moore, Craig Morgan, Jon Pardi, Rascal Flatts, Jeffrey Steele, Neil Thrasher and more acts that will be announced at a later date.

The show will be hosted by Shelton and SiriusXM host Storme Warren. Proceeds will benefit the Opry Trust Fund, T.J. Martell Foundation, Make-a-Wish and the Journey Home Project and will provide scholarships and instruments for music education in Kentucky schools.

Angie told All Access that the military, cancer research and music education were all causes that were important to her husband, so she wanted to make sure the foundation supports organizations that aid in those areas.

“Together, with some of Troy’s friends, I started the Troy Gentry Foundation,” Angie shared. “We were sharing memories together one evening and decided we wanted to do something to keep the spirit of Troy’s generous heart alive and honor his memory.”

“Troy was taken too soon, but we felt his dreams and dedication to helping others needed to continue,” she continued. “He was very passionate about our military and their families, about those in need to provide for their children, cancer research, and the continuation of music education.”

Tickets for the concert will be available on the Troy Gentry Foundation’s website.

Gentry’s bandmate Eddie Montgomery told PopCulture.com that he and Gentry had always promised that they would keep the band going should anything ever happen to either of them, and Montgomery is making sure to make good on the pair’s vow.

“To me, what me and T always talked about, years back, we said if either one of us ever go down we want the other one to keep MG brand, keep it rocking,” Montgomery shared. “And so that’s I guess what we’ll do, that’s one thing we’ve ever done. We really don’t know anything else. And to me, the greatest feeling in the world is music.”

Montgomery Gentry released the album Here’s to You in February 2018 and includes the single “Better Me,” which was released just after Gentry’s death.

Photo Credit: Getty / Matthew Eisman