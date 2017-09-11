Craig Morgan and Charlie Daniels Remember Friend Troy Gentry

Late last week, Troy Gentry, half of the country duo Montgomery Gentry, tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident in New Jersey.

Since his passing, Gentry’s family, friends and fellow country singers have poured out their love for the late singer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This week, Craig Morgan talked with Billboard about the death of his friend, and how great of a person Gentry was.

“Troy Gentry was more than just a great country singer,” Morgan said. “Together with Eddie, they established and continuously raised the bar as to what a true duo is. Troy loved his job and was always kind and respectful to the fans. But more than that, he loved his family and friends. As a member of the Grand Ole Opry, he held firm to the morals and values the Opry represents. As my friend, he was dependable and always quick to return a call with support. Troy is not here anymore but he will never be gone — his legacy will live forever in our hearts and minds. I’m confident that I will see him again.”

Country legend Charlie Daniels also shared a touching tribute to Troy Gentry, saying, “Troy had a great sense of humor, a ready smile and a quick wit, always having a rapid response for the good natured little barbs we always exchanged when we got together.”

Daniels went on to say that many young people could learn a lot from Gentry’s life, and that he will be sorely missed.

“Young men and women will continue to come to Music City in hopes of making a name for themselves, and there are many lessons they could learn from the life and career of Troy Gentry. Like giving their all every time they walk on stage, about courtesy, kindness and the willingness to go the second mile, and the downhome humility he wore so well.

“We won’t forget you Troy Gentry — we have the music, the memories and the indelible traces of a life well lived.

“Rest in peace my friend.”