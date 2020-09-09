Trisha Yearwood Will Perform a Special Tribute at the 2020 ACM Awards

The 2020 ACM Awards air next week from Nashville, and a few additional performers have been announced for the virtual event. On Tuesday, Trisha Yearwood shared on her social media accounts that she will be giving a special performance of her song "I'll Carry You Home" to pay tribute to members of the country music community who have died.

"I’m honored to perform 'I’ll Carry You Home' [at the ACM Awards] on September 16, paying tribute to those we have lost in the Country Music industry. #ACMawards #EveryGirl," Yearwood captioned her post. "I'll Carry You Home" is featured on the country star's 2019 album Every Girl. The comforting song was written by Gordie Sampson, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges. Carrie Underwood also revealed this week that she will be performing at the show to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry.

This year's ACM Awards, which were postponed from April due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be broadcast from three venues around Nashville; the Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe and the Opry. Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Riley Green, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, and Tenille Townes will perform at the Ryman. Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, and Tim McGraw will perform at The Bluebird. Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton and Morgan Wallen will perform from the Opry.

The show will be hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban, who recently told Taste of Country Nights that he's still figuring out just what he'll be doing as the host of the first-ever virtual ACMs. "What my hosting duties are gonna be, I'm still working on right now," he said. "We're still piecing this all together. I love the fact that we're going to do it in Nashville; I love that it's going ahead. Here we are in September — ACMs in September is a first. I love that we're going to be doing it in a few amazing places."

"I'm going to be hosting from Grand Ole Opry House and crossing over to some performances in the Bluebird Cafe and also Ryman Auditorium," he continued. "So what's great about this is, even though a lot of people won't be able to come — and obviously we can't have people in the audience — there's going to be a lot of people around the world that get to see these places that have never seen them before."

The 2020 ACM Awards will air Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.