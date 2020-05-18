Trisha Yearwood Shares Her Unusual Quarantine Achievement

✖

Trisha Yearwood has been self-quarantining just like the rest of us for the past few months, and the singer opened up about how she's been maintaining her productivity levels in a recent chat with fans. "I’ve made myself a goal of trying to do something productive every day," she said, via CMT.com. "It doesn’t have to be big. I mean, if get the laundry done, I’m like, 'I did that!"

The "Prizefighter" singer added that she's returned to a new household habit she first picked up as a kid. "I also started mowing the grass. I know that sounds crazy, but, you know, we have a big yard," she explained of the Nashville-area home she shares with husband Garth Brooks. "We live on a farm, so we have different places that we have to mow. And we’re usually touring so we can’t mow all the time, and the grass doesn’t wait for you. I used to love to mow the grass as a kid! I used to beg my dad to let me mow the grass, so I’ve gotten back on that. And I’ve got to say that’s been really good therapy. Very zen."

She added that her husband is always out on the farm somewhere when she wakes up. "That’s what he does in the mornings," Yearwood said. "But when I got up, I walked into the kitchen, the dishes were done and coffee was made. He’s the best!" During quarantine, Yearwood and Brooks have been keeping fans entertained with music, often performing together on Brooks' weekly Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G. After one episode crashed Facebook due to the amount of people tuning in, the couple was given a CBS special, which aired in April. Yearwood previously told Entertainment Tonight that having her husband with her during this time has been a big help, though she joked that Brooks "might need therapy" once it's all over.

"I live with a guy who always sees the bright side so, I think that he might need therapy once we get through this, but he has been a really wonderful source of strength for me," she said. Meanwhile, her husband took a moment to praise those fighting on the front lines of the virus. "I think I love the whole upside-down of it all because the celebrities and the idols now are not the singers or the celebrities, the idols are the people that are in the grocery stores that are working and those doctors and nurses that are on the front lines in the hospitals," he said. "Those are the rock stars now. Love them, appreciate them, worship them. They have all of our strength in prayers."