Trisha Yearwood Shares the First Meal She Ever Cooked for Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been married for over 15 years, which means they've shared a whole lot of meals together. During an appearance with Brooks on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, Yearwood recalled the first-ever meal she cooked for her now-husband, revealing that it literally put Brooks to sleep.

"Fettuccine alfredo," she said as Brooks agreed, "I think I fell asleep in my plate about halfway through." Yearwood shared that "the date was going really well." "It was one of our first dates and I had made this fettuccine alfredo, it was before I had written a cookbook, and I just was like, 'I'm going to try this out on him because it's really elegant and beautiful.' But it has a lot of cream."

Yearwood has since written multiple cookbooks and noted that the fettuccine alfredo recipe she featured doesn't have as much cream or butter in it because of Brooks' reaction to the dish. "I just saw him kind of glossing over about halfway through the meal and I thought, 'He's gonna go face first in his plate,'" she recalled. "I know about him know that he's that guy — once he hits the wall, he's gotta lay down. He was like, 'That was great,' and he walked over and sat on the couch. I thought, 'Well, now we're just gonna kind of snuggle or whatever,' and he was out. Date over."

Yearwood isn't the only chef in the family — during another joint interview with Taste of Country Nights, the Georgia native confirmed that her husband is "actually a pretty good cook."

"And he also has no trouble letting me know if I need to change something [about a recipe]," she said, sharing a recent story about Brooks' kitchen prowess. "Like, I was making homemade biscuits last night — my dad's recipe. And I said, 'Could you get those out of the oven for me?'" she recalled. "And he was like, 'I just don't think they're quite ready. I think they need to stay in for a couple for minutes.'"

"I was like, 'What do you know?' And he was actually right," she continued, telling Brooks, "You were right." "Let's face it," he replied. "Who's the eater? That's the one that knows their stuff, is the eater."