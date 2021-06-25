Trisha Yearwood Announces Deluxe Version of ‘Every Girl’ Album

✖

Trisha Yearwood released her most recent album, Every Girl, in 2019, and the country star is now preparing to share a deluxe version of the project, which will arrive on Aug. 13. The deluxe album will include three unreleased tracks including Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks' cover of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, Yearwood's "I Dare You to Love" and an acoustic re-recording of her 1991 debut single, "She's in Love With the Boy."

"We had no idea it would make history," Yearwood told PEOPLE of the song, which went to No. 1 and made the singer the first female country artist to have a debut single top the country charts. "It had apparently been around for a few years and had never found the right home. Lucky me!" "We recorded it 100 percent because we liked the song," she added. "I loved the story about nobody being good enough for Daddy's little girl."

Yearwood went on to have an incredibly successful career, releasing 15 albums and scoring five country No. 1 hits. She has won numerous awards including three Grammy Awards, three CMA Awards and three ACM Awards. "I don't think it was until years later that I realized how lucky I had been to have a song like 'She's in Love with the Boy' in my career," she said. "It's precious to me now because it represents the beginning, and it represents the longevity of a good song and the loyalty of a fan base."

"I've been lucky in my career to have a few songs like that," the 56-year-old added. "I would include 'How Do I Live' and 'Walkaway Joe' in that category, but 'She's in Love with the Boy' will always be, as my pal Porter Wagoner used to say, 'the one that brung me!'"

Every Girl was Yearwood's first new country album in 12 years, and she didn't want to settle for a project that was just "fine." "You probably need to listen to thousands of songs," she told the Tennessean around the album's release. "You really have to dig deep for those gems that are what make an album an album. It’s not four radio singles. It’s a collection of songs that go together that tell stories that take you through the gamut of emotion."

"I used to work really hard to keep everything in check," she added. "I used to be afraid to admit some of those songs were me. Now I don’t care. There’s a real freedom in that … being willing to be raw."