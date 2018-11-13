Trisha Yearwood Announces Album of Frank Sinatra Covers

Trisha Yearwood is channeling her inner crooner, with the singer announcing that she will be releasing an album of Frank Sinatra covers, marking her first new album in over 10 years.

The album will be titled Let’s Be Frank and will find Yearwood covering some of her favorite Sinatra songs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been wanting to make this record for 20 years!” Yearwood told PEOPLE. “I have always loved standards, and nobody sings them better than Sinatra. I’m honored to get the chance to pay tribute to him and the songwriters in these timeless classics.”

The cover art for Let’s Be Frank sees Yearwood rocking a throwback style, wearing a fedora, white button-down shirt, black suit jacket and black tie, the hat pulled low over one side of her face.

The Trisha’s Southern Kitchen host recorded the album live with an orchestra at the Capitol Records building in Hollywood, in an effort to fully channel Sinatra, even sitting on the stool where the crooner sat when recording the original versions of the songs. Yearwood also borrowed the iconic singer’s microphone for her take on the iconic tracks.

After the news of the album was released, Yearwood’s husband, Garth Brooks, tweeted his support for his wife.

“For everyone who knows music, this is a match made in heaven,” he wrote. “Instant classic!!”

For everyone who knows music, this is a match made in heaven. Instant classic!! #LetsBeFrank love, g //t.co/XkmmDvdZEV — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 10, 2018

Yearwood’s last full-length studio album was 2007’s Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love, and she released a Christmas album with Brooks in 2016. In 2014, she released a greatest hits album — Prizefighter: Hit After Hit — which also contained six new songs.

Let’s Be Frank will be released exclusively at Williams-Sonoma on Dec. 20 and will be available everywhere in February 2019.

Yearwood has partnered with Williams-Sonoma for the perishable Thanksgiving line, “The Complete Trisha Yearwood Thanksgiving Dinner,” which includes a roasted turkey, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry orange relish, cornbread dressing and lemon pecan pie.

Ahead of the album’s release, Yearwood will serve as a presenter at the CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, while Brooks will perform at the show, singing a song he has referred to as “Trisha’s Song.”

During his Nov. 5 Facebook Live episode of Inside Studio G, Brooks revealed that the title of the song has the initials “S.T.M.” and that Yearwood has not yet heard the track.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer