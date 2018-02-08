Trent Harmon Releases New Single, ‘You Got ‘Em All’

Trent Harmon is back, and he’s better than ever. The Season 15 winner of American Idol released his self-titled debut album in 2016, which included the two singles, “Falling” and “There’s a Girl,” but remained largely silent last year, working out record label contracts and honing his songwriting craft.

Harmon took the stage at his record label, Big Machine’s, annual luncheon at CRS (Country Radio Seminar) on Wednesday, Feb. 7, to perform his new single, “You Got ‘Em All.” The passionate, soulful song, which says “Cause I’m still waitin’ on life to begin again / Still waitin’ on love to give a second chance / To stop me and steal my breath the way you did / I’m still lookin’ for your Jeep in every parking lot/ Still taste your lips with every whiskey shot / I hope you found whatever I ain’t found yet / ‘Cause I feel like all my better days are gone / And I think you got ’em all,” was inspired by his girlfriend of seven years unexpectedly telling him she was abruptly moving to Thailand.

“This past year has been tough,” Harmon says in a statement. “I have had a few highs and many lows. The reaction to this song has made it all worth it, and I am so excited to get out there and share it with fans.”

Harmon co-wrote “You Got ‘Em All” with Jordan Minton with Jimmy Robbins, proving that his hard work in learning how to write – and write well – is paying off.

“I can tell that I’ve already gotten better as a writer, just from the first writing sessions we did back in August, before we went on radio tour,” Harmon recently told iHeartRadio. “I’ve gotten better writing consistenly, every day. It’s just a blade, and the sharper it is, the better it is, and the quicker you can get a song out.”

Harmon is working on an upcoming sophomore record, which he hopes to release later this year. Details will be posted on his website as available.

