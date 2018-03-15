Trent Harmon Calls ‘American Idol’ Return a ‘Beautiful Thing’

American Idol is officially back on the air, but 2016 winner Trent Harmon is still the show’s reigning champion, having captured the country’s hearts and votes during the show’s farewell season on FOX.

Speaking to his record label, Big Machine Label Group, Harmon joked that he’s excited the show has returned so that he can promote his new single.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m very glad that American Idol is coming back because what a wonderful platform to sing my new single, ‘You Got ‘Em All,’” he cracked.

On a serious note, the singer, who released his debut album in 2016, reflected that if he had released music last year, he wouldn’t have had the huge platform Idol offers to promote it.

“If I had had a record out last year, 2017, I wouldn’t have had a place like Idol, a huge platform, to go sing that song on,” Harmon said. “So now I’m back, now they’re back, so that’s a beautiful thing. That’s serendipitous if I’ve ever seen it, which is another good word for God. But I’m glad it’s back.”

Along with the promotional opportunities, Harmon shared that he’s happy to be able to return to the show without the pressure of being a contestant.

“The only bad thing about being the final winner is there’s no time to go back and be, you know, the alumnus, be the cool guy on campus that there’s no pressure,” he noted. ” You just get to come back and do what you do, you don’t have to get voted off. Now I get to go do that.”

The show has already been making headlines thanks to its talented contestants and colorful judges, with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie determined to find the next star to fill Harmon’s shoes.

Since his time on Idol, Harmon has been sharpening his songwriting skills, something he feels are well-displayed on “You Got ‘Em All.”

“I can tell that I’ve already gotten better as a writer, just from the first writing sessions we did back in August before we went on radio tour,” the 27-year-old recently told iHeartRadio. “I’ve gotten better writing consistenly, every day. It’s just a blade, and the sharper it is, the better it is, and the quicker you can get a song out.”

Harmon is planning on releasing his sophomore album later this year.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com