Tracy Lawrence to Hit the Road with Justin Moore for Late Nights and Longnecks Tour (Exclusive)

Tracy Lawrence will kick off next year on the road with Justin Moore! The 51-year-old will join Moore on his Late Nights and Longnecks Tour, in support of Moore’s recent album.

“We kick things off I think the middle of January in 2020,” Lawrence told PopCulture.com. “Three to four months, somewhere in there. We may even add some more shows. So I’m really excited about it. Justin and I have become friends over the last several years and I think this is going to be real good. We’ve got a real similar background and I think we should have a lot of fun together.”

Lawrence had the chance to collaborate with Moore on Lawrence’s 2017 Good Ole Days album, singing one of Lawrence’s biggest hits, “Alibis,” as a duet.

“It was a real fun record,” Lawrence said. “We got to hang out at the studio, and he told me one of the coolest things. And I don’t want to embarrass him by this statement, but I’ve never had anybody tell me this before, but I grew up in Arkansas, and so did he, so he told me, ‘Man, when I was growing up, you were my Elvis.’ That’s a little weird, bro.”

It was Moore who reached out to Lawrence about the idea of hitting the road together, which the country music icon says makes a perfect pairing.

“They approached us about it,” Lawrence said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ve kind of danced around the conversation over the last few years. He’s actually, the last time I played, I think I played at the Amphitheater at the Riverfront in Little Rock a few months back and he actually came out, saw the show. So we’ve been kind of working towards this direction for a while.”

Moore also opened up about the tour, at a media event celebrating the release of his latest record.

“I’ve been fortunate to go out and have the opportunity over the last five, six years to do my own tours and it’s been a lot of fun,” Moore said. “We’ve had some guys out that not only do I have a ton of respect for, but they’ve gone on to have such great careers since then. We started putting something together a little while back that I’d been saying if we could put this together it would be probably the biggest one, at least for me personally, but I think the biggest tour we’ve ever been able to put together.”

“It’s perfect timing for [Lawrence] and I to go out and do a tour together,” he continued. “It’s going to be so much fun. I have so much respect for him.”

Find a list of all of Lawrence’s upcoming shows at TracyLawrence.com.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mindy Small