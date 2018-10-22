Tracy Byrd Band Member Injured by Falling Lighting Rig

A member of Tracy Byrd’s band was injured in a recent concert, when a large section of the lighting rig fell on stage during a performance. Keyboard player Vernon Emshoff was hurt in the accident, which occurred on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Brazoria County Fair in Texas.

In the terrifying video, Byrd can be seen rushing to try and help lift up the rigging after it begins to fall. Although Emshoff walked out from under the rigging, he was later transported to the hospital, reportedly for a severe cut to his head, and subsequently released.

“The incident last night is very unfortunate and we are continuing an investigation as safety is a top priority at the Brazoria County Fair,” the Brazoria County Fair Association said in a statement. “It is our understanding that the injured band member has received treatment and we pray for a speedy recovery.”

Fellow band member Kyle Hebert commented on the accident, expressing his gratitude that things weren’t much, much worse.

“A difference of mere inches was the difference between horrible news and the worst possible news this morning/last night,” the bass player wrote on Facebook. “Prayers and more prayers, thanking God that my road Brother Vernon Emshoff is better, headed home, and participating in our group texts again. To all of my other musician friends out there, double-check that all rigging has been anchored properly, before you get on stage to perform. As freak as this accident was, it could have been prevented. That’s the part that makes us all angry.”

No one has publicly commented on who was responsible for the faulty set-up. Byrd also has yet to make a comment regarding the accident.

Byrd rose to fame in the early ’90s, celebrating his first No. 1 single in 1993 with “Holdin’ Heaven,” from his eponymous freshman debut. He stayed on the charts for much of the decade, with hits like “Watermelon Crawl,” “The Keeper of the Stars,” “I’m From the Country,” “Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo” and more. His last studio album, All American Texan, was released in 2016.

The singer-songwriter has plenty of dates on the calendar for the remainder of the year, including upcoming shows in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama. No word yet when Emshoff will resume touring. Find a list of all of Byrd’s upcoming shows, along with ticket and venue information, by visiting his website.

