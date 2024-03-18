Rock Musician Jeff Taylor Dies in Texas Crash

Jeff Taylor, a member of the rock band Air Review, has died, according to the band's record label, Velvet Blue Music. ABC affiliate WFAA reports Taylor's death occurred in a Texas truck crash on March 9.

The band's record label confirmed Taylor's passing with a statement on X: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we let you know Jeff Taylor of Air Review has left this world. Massive prayers and condolences to his family [and] friends."

Per the WFAA report, Taylor's truck, a 2022 GMC Sierra was involved in a collision with a semi-truck in Wise County, Texas. How the crash unfolded is not clear from media reports, but the father-of-two was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the big rig was not hurt in the accident.

Jeff Taylor, a beloved husband and father of two who was known throughout North Texas and beyond as a member of the acclaimed Dallas indie rock band Air Review, died on Saturday, March 9, in an automobile collision in Alvord.

https://t.co/rTQJgeMqrf — WFAA (@wfaa) March 15, 2024

The deadly crash has sparked a petition locally, which claims four deaths have occurred at the site of the crash, the crossover near the Punjabi Dhabba truck stop in Alvord, Texas. The organizers blame "the negligence of highway engineering on Highway 81/287" for the death of Taylor and others and they hope the state will "improve safety measures."

Visitation and a memorial service for the Air Review musician was held on Saturday and Sunday.

Air Review is best known for its 2013 album Low Wishes. Their 2019 song "People Say Things Change" was notably featured in the Netflix show Atypical.

The band has not issued a public statement on Taylor's passing as of press time.