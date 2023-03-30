Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Injured in ATV Crash

Country band Old Dominion has canceled some upcoming shows, after frontman/guitarist Matthew Ramsey was injured in an ATV crash. In a statement shared to the band's Instagram account, the 45-year-old singer explained the situation, and clarified that doctors expect him to "heal just fine." He also stated that the he hopes to be back on his feet and touring again soon, after fracturing his pelvis in three places.

"Well friends – I'm afraid I have some disappointing news. I was in an ATV accident that has left my pelvis fractured in three places. The good news is it's gonna heal just fine. The bad news is I'm gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while," Ramsey said. "I know we all had plans to sing and dance together in Key West. I was looking forward to that so much! We will make it up to you!" He added, "I promise we'll keep up updated on my recovery and any other shows that might be affected. This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it, I'll be back out there with No Bad Vibes! Love you all. – m"

In a caption on the March 28th post, the band clarified, "This weekend's shows in Key West, FL have been rescheduled for March 22, 23, and 24 of 2024. If you have tickets for this weekend's shows, you don't need to do anything. Your current ticket will be honored for the 2024 shows."

The statement continued: "For instance, if you are holding a ticket for Friday, March 31, 2023, that ticket will be honored for the rescheduled show on Friday, March 22, 2024. If you are unable to make the 2024 shows, full refunds will be offered at point of purchase for the next 30 days. Stay tuned for updates regarding future shows."

In response to the news, Ramsey has received many supportive comments from fans around the world. "Godspeed. You may be off for a few months. To heal. Take that time and heal properly. The fans are your Family. They will wait until you're back to good," one person wrote. Someone else added, "Difficult news to hear. You are in our hearts and prayers for speedy recovery. Just rest and know we are with you in spirit. Sending big hugs."