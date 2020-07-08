Blake Shelton Announces Drive-In Concert Event With Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins

Blake Shelton is following in Garth Brooks' footsteps, announcing an upcoming drive-in concert event on July 25. Shelton's event will kick off the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series and will also feature Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. The performances will be filmed exclusively for the one-night-only event and will include cinematic interviews and storytelling. The broadcast will be shown at drive-in theaters across the United States and Canada and tickets for Shelton's event will be $114.99 per vehicle.

"This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe," Shelton said in a statement. "I'm excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we're going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God's Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!"

Stefani and Adkins both joined Shelton on the road earlier this year on his Friends and Heroes Tour — Adkins was on the bill while Stefani surprised fans at several shows to perform her and Shelton's duet, "Nobody But You." Tickets for Shelton's event will go on sale on July 14 and each ticket will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV.

On June 27, Encore Live presented Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience, a concert Brooks recorded specifically for his event that was broadcast to 300 drive-in theaters in North America. Over 350,000 fans turned out to watch the film, a number that inspired Encore Live to continue with the series.

"After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way," Encore Live founder and CEO Walter Kinzie said in a statement. "We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in in-person experiences."

Drive-in theaters hosting the Encore Drive-In Nights will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and at least six feet of space between cars will be enforced. Contactless payment and ticketing systems will also be in use and restroom capacity will be limited. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations. More artists and shows in the series are expected to be announced soon.