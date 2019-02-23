Todd Milsap, Son of Country Music Star Ronnie Milsap, Dead at 49

Country legend Ronnie Milsap’s son, Todd Milsap, was reportedly found dead on Saturday at Four Corners Marina in Antioch, Tennessee.

Todd, 49 was found dead on his houseboat in the Four Corners Marina, law enforcement told the Tennessean. Todd was discovered by his son, who went to check up on him after not hearing from him for two days.

The Nashville Police Department believes Todd passed due to medical issues, but there are no details available yet. Nashville Fire Department spokesman Joseph Pleasant said that emergency responders converged on the scene for a “medical issue.”



The death of Ronald Todd Milsap, 49, son of country music star Ronnie Milsap, appears to be medically related. He was found deceased this morning on his houseboat at 4 Corners Marina by his son, who had not heard from his father in the past 2 days. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 23, 2019



Todd’s father issued a statement on the death shortly after it happened.

“Our son Todd was a force of joy, life, creativity and giving from the moment he was born,” he said. “He made such a mark on our world in his years on this planet, everyone who met him was richer for it. It is too soon to even understand this loss, and I hope it’s something no one has to bare. Please keep his three children, their mothers and Joyce and I in your prayers at such a fragile time.”

Todd worked with his father for years behind the scenes, helping to plan and run his father’s tours, as well as his music videos, recording projects and other obligations. His funeral arrangements will be handled at Woodlawn Funeral Home, and details are coming soon.

Raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Todd reportedly attended Franklin Road Academy and Hillsboro High. His father is one of the most lauded performers in country music history, with a career spanning over six decades now and still going.

Todd’s father, Ronnie Milsap released a new album just last month titled The Duets. It features such artists as Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton. Milsap is scheduled to spend most of the next few months on his “76 for 76 Tour,” celebrating his 76th birthday. However, given the circumstances, some of his upcoming dates could be in danger.

Milsap is scheduled to play in Kentucky on Thursday. After that, he has obligations further out, with dates in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Wisconsin all in the near future. So far, his official website says nothing of how his son’s death might effect those shows or the tour in general.

