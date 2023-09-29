Blake Shelton Shares Toby Keith's Major Diss From When They Toured Together

Blake Shelton is looking back on his hilarious history with fellow country superstar Toby Keith. While presenting the "Red Solo Cup" artist with the Country Icon award at the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards Thursday, Shelton revealed the epic diss Keith threw his way when they were first touring together more than two decades prior.

"They say your big break comes when you sign a record deal or your first song comes out. And for me, one of those things was to get the chance to open for Toby Keith," Shelton told the awards show crowd at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville of the 2004 tour. "Back when I was a new artist, I got the chance to go out on the road with Toby and then, night after night, 20,000 fans showed up to see Toby perform and he kept them fat and happy."

While on tour, Shelton remembered trying to "get under [Keith's] skin" with a playful jab, only to have it thrown back at him 10 times harder. "I remember one night, it was after an award show," he recalled, "and Toby had been up for like four or five awards and, man, he didn't win crap that night. I was talking to him after that and I had the nerve – I was so excited to be able to get under his skin – I said, 'Man, Toby, if I ever make it big enough one day and I get nominated for some awards, I hope it's against you.'" Keith responded quickly and with a razor wit. "I swear, Toby looked at me and he said, 'You know why I brought you out on tour with me?' And I said, 'No,'" The Voice alum continued. "And he goes, 'I wanted to prove to this industry that I don't really need an opening act.'"

Joking aside, the "God's Country" artist revealed that Keith was a major influence on him back when he was first starting off in his career. "Watching him, I felt the impact of Toby's music from the anthems that spoke to the bigger things to the songs that are full of humor and energy and the soundtrack to good times," he shared. "Man I was out there with Toby for, it was a long time, like almost two years I think. I finally go the point where I was comfortable enough being around him." Shelton added, "I love my Oklahoma brother, everybody."