Toby Keith Belts Out His Own Song in Karaoke Uber

Toby Keith recently hopped in a Karaoke Uber and belted out one of his own songs during the ride. In a clip posted to his Instagram page, Keith is seen singing "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," from his 2002 album Unleashed. Keith holds a karaoke microphone and sings along to the multi-platinum tune as the Uber driver and other passengers cheer him on. Check out the video below!

The fun clip comes roughly a year after Keith revealed that doctors had diagnosed him with cancer. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote in a June 2022 tweet. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax." The "Beer for My Horses" singer added, "I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Keith later made a surprise performance in November 2022, marking his first time playing to a crowd since his cancer diagnosis. Billboard reported that the country music superstar sang a few songs at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky. Keith was visiting the city for the 2022 Breeder's World Cup Championship event, which was held at Keeneland Race Course.

In a Facebook post, Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment CEO Britney Ruby Miller shared video of Keith on the venue's stage. "Toby Keith is on the mend!!" she exclaimed, as reported by the Lexington Herald Leader. "After a year of fighting stomach cancer, he chose Jeff Ruby's Lexington stage to sing with Jeff Ruby. His first time singing in over a year! ...Toby sang for an hour." In a separate Twitter post, Jeff Ruby shared a photo of himself and Keith, writing, "Grateful for my good friend [Toby Keith]! Rocking our Lexington stage after a year of kicking cancer's a—!"

Keith initially had some concerts scheduled for the summer and fall of 2022, but those were postponed, per a rep who spoke with Billboard. The outlet also reported that, on Tuesday, the performing rights organization BMI is set to honor Keith's many songwriting credits by awarding him with the 2022 BMI Icon honor. This comes one year after the singer was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, honored with the Academy of Country Music's Merle Haggard spirit award, and was also honored with the National Medal of Arts.