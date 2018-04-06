Toby Keith Announces Should’ve Been a Cowboy XXV Tour

Toby Keith is heading back out on tour! The 56-year-old announces he will kick off his Should’ve Been a Cowboy XXV Tour on April 6, in honor of the 25th anniversary of one of Keith’s biggest hits.
“Should’ve Been a Cowboy” was released on Feb. 12, 1993, as the debut single from his self-titled freshman album. The song, written solely by Keith, was inspired when Keith was hanging out with some of his friends at a bar. When one of his friends asked a woman to dance, she declined, but when another one offered the same invitation, she accepted, causing Keith to say, “John, you should’ve been a cowboy.’”
Keith included “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” on both his Greatest Hits Volume One and Greatest Hits 2 album, along with 35 Biggest Hits. Download the song on iTunes.
No word yet who Keith will take with him as his opening acts, but chances are, he’ll have a few visitors on the road. Keith’s daughter, Krystal Keith, reveals that while her famous father might seem like a tough cowboy, he’s a big softie when it comes to his grandchildren.
“We’re four miles away, really,” Krystal Keith says. “They see [my daughter] every day and we’re a mile from the golf course, which my parents basically live at when they’re in town. He takes her out in the golf cart and shows her off to all his buddies and then mom takes her to her girlfriends. She’s spoiled rotten.”
Should’ve Been a Cowboy XXV Tour dates are listed below. More information can be found on his website.
Toby Keith Should’ve Been A Cowboy Tour XXV Dates:
April 6 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 7 Florence, AZ – Country Thunder
April 8 Huntington Beach, CA – Coastal Country Jam
May 27 Daytona Beach, FL – Country 500 Fest
June 8 Myrtle Beach, SC – Carolina Country Music Festival
June 17 Santa Rosa, CA – Country Summer
July 5 Ft. Loramie, OH – Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes
July 6 Battle Creek, MI – Firekeepers Casino
July 13 Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Amp
July 14 Rhinelander, WI – Hodag
July 19 Harrington, DE – Delaware State Fair
July 20 St. Clairsville, OH – Jamboree In The Hills
July 21 Twin Lakes, WI – Country Thunder
July 27 Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Frontier Days
July 28 El Dorado, KS – Dam Music Festival
Aug. 2 Davenport, IA – Mississippi Valley Fair
Aug. 18 Calgary, AB – Country Thunder
Aug. 25 Glenmoore, PA – Country Spirit USA
Sept. 15 Puyallup, WA – Washington State Fair
Photo Credit: Facebook/Toby Keith