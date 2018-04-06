Toby Keith Announces Should’ve Been a Cowboy XXV Tour

Toby Keith is heading back out on tour! The 56-year-old announces he will kick off his Should’ve Been a Cowboy XXV Tour on April 6, in honor of the 25th anniversary of one of Keith’s biggest hits.

“Should’ve Been a Cowboy” was released on Feb. 12, 1993, as the debut single from his self-titled freshman album. The song, written solely by Keith, was inspired when Keith was hanging out with some of his friends at a bar. When one of his friends asked a woman to dance, she declined, but when another one offered the same invitation, she accepted, causing Keith to say, “John, you should’ve been a cowboy.’”

Keith included “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” on both his Greatest Hits Volume One and Greatest Hits 2 album, along with 35 Biggest Hits. Download the song on iTunes.

No word yet who Keith will take with him as his opening acts, but chances are, he’ll have a few visitors on the road. Keith’s daughter, Krystal Keith, reveals that while her famous father might seem like a tough cowboy, he’s a big softie when it comes to his grandchildren.

“We’re four miles away, really,” Krystal Keith says. “They see [my daughter] every day and we’re a mile from the golf course, which my parents basically live at when they’re in town. He takes her out in the golf cart and shows her off to all his buddies and then mom takes her to her girlfriends. She’s spoiled rotten.”

Should’ve Been a Cowboy XXV Tour dates are listed below. More information can be found on his website.

Toby Keith Should’ve Been A Cowboy Tour XXV Dates:



April 6 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 7 Florence, AZ – Country Thunder

April 8 Huntington Beach, CA – Coastal Country Jam

May 27 Daytona Beach, FL – Country 500 Fest

June 8 Myrtle Beach, SC – Carolina Country Music Festival

June 17 Santa Rosa, CA – Country Summer

July 5 Ft. Loramie, OH – Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes

July 6 Battle Creek, MI – Firekeepers Casino

July 13 Hinckley, MN – Grand Casino Amp

July 14 Rhinelander, WI – Hodag

July 19 Harrington, DE – Delaware State Fair

July 20 St. Clairsville, OH – Jamboree In The Hills

July 21 Twin Lakes, WI – Country Thunder

July 27 Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 28 El Dorado, KS – Dam Music Festival

Aug. 2 Davenport, IA – Mississippi Valley Fair

Aug. 18 Calgary, AB – Country Thunder

Aug. 25 Glenmoore, PA – Country Spirit USA

Sept. 15 Puyallup, WA – Washington State Fair

Photo Credit: Facebook/Toby Keith