Tim McGraw Marks a Special Moment With Alabama on Stage for Duet

Tim McGraw joined legendary band Alabama on stage at Bridgestone arena in Nashville, Tennessee in celebration of the venue's reopening. The country band and McGraw sang for fans over July 4th weekend to kick off Alabama's 50th anniversary tour according to Taste of Country. McGraw joined in with frontman Randy Owen as they sang "Lady Down on Love" which is their hit that went No. 1 in the United States and Canada.

The song was written by Owen and became one of their signature tunes that tells the story of heartache of divorce. While this was a huge and memorable moment for fans, it may have been an even bigger one for the "Live Like You Were Dying." The 54-year-old took to Instagram to share the moment where he told fans why this was a big deal for him, revealing that it was not only his first time surprising the band's fans on stage, but it was his first time attending an Alabama concert. The country music singer also highlighted how long it's been since Bridgestone Arena has had a show as a result of shutting down due to the pandemic.

"It's been 482 days since [there's been] a show at Bridgestone Arena, and it's Alabama. And I'm here," he said. "I've never seen Alabama live. I know every song off of every album. I could probably do the whole show. I'm getting to go onstage with them tonight. This is the first time I've ever seen them in concert and I get to go onstage." He captioned the video by saying "'Lady Down on Love' w/ ALABAMA. @thealabamaband has been one of my favorite bands for as long as I remember.... Finally got to see them for the first time last night on their 50th Anniversary Tour! Thanx for letting me sing with you boys!! I remember this song going #1 when I was in high school...full circle moment I'll never forget @bridgestonearenaofficial."

Fans were just as in awe of him surprising them on stage as he was to be on stage with one of his favorite bands. While it was a big one for him, it was also a big one for Alabama as well because it was their first show in Music City in nearly two decades. They were supposed to go on an anniversary tour in 2020, but weren't able to make that happen due to the pandemic. Now they're gearing up to hit the road as they celebrate decades of being together and giving fans some of the best music in the country.