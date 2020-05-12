Tim McGraw Shares His Mom's Reaction to 'I Called Mama' Lyric Video

Tim McGraw shared the lyric video for his new single, "I Called Mama," on May 8, and the video features footage of the star growing up with his mom, Betty Trimble, as well as footage of McGraw with wife Faith Hill. Over the weekend, McGraw updated fans on his mom's reaction to the video, sharing a text exchange between the two that he captioned, "My mama saw the lyric video yesterday and sent me this."

A conversation with "Mama" began with her asking McGraw, "So does this mean I'm a movie star." "Lol You've always been a movie star to me," he replied. "Lol I love you," Mama wrote back, receiving the reply, "Love u mama." "I Called Mama" was written by Lance Miller, Marv Green and Jimmy Yeary and finds the narrator feeling an urge to call his mom after hearing some sad news about a friend that made him think of home. "On the one hand this song is literally, 'hey, call your mom,'" McGraw said in a statement. "On the other hand, you look at a time like this, there are real hardships for everyone, and it's a great reminder that hearing someone's voice who knows you and loves you can help you get through anything. I think it’s at these very difficult times that music can help and the power of a song can give someone a moment of clarity or comfort, or just a smile. Especially now, when we seem to need it more than ever."

"Now more than ever, I’ve been reminded of the importance of human connection in our lives," he added on Instagram. "'I Called Mama' is a song about connecting back to what grounds us when life shakes us up. We should all call Mama more often… or whoever those people in our lives are that keep us connected to what really matters. This song really hits home for me, and I hope it does for you, too."

Later this month, McGraw will release an official music video for "I Called Mama" featuring footage and videos of fans with their own moms. On Monday, the 53-year-old shared an update on the process, posting a montage of fan submissions of photos that were originally taken on film. "Wow...going through these photos y’all submitted and blown away by how many of you took the time to scan and upload photos on film!!" he wrote. "There are some special moments saved in here....thank you for sharing these memories!"