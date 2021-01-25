Tim McGraw Remembers Larry King: 'He Was One of a Kind'

✖

Broadcasting legend Larry King died on Saturday at age 87, and Tim McGraw was one of many who used social media to remember the late interviewer. On Saturday afternoon, the country star shared a video of one of his conversations with King, posting a clip of the two sitting on an empty stage at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.

King opened the interview by asking McGraw about his early life and his love of music as a child, to which McGraw shared that the first time he remembered singing was in church. They also discussed McGraw's athletic ability and his late father, Tug McGraw, and in his caption, McGraw called his conversations with King some of his "favorite" interviews.

"I’ve had several opportunities throughout my career to sit and talk with Mr. King. Some of my favorite discussions and interviews," McGraw wrote. "Always welcoming, knowledgeable and generous with his interest in the discussion… Wish we had more shows like his to get to know folks on a different level. He was one of kind."

King's production company, Ora Media, confirmed his death in a statement on King's social media accounts and revealed that he died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. No cause of death was given but it was reported earlier this month that King had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The 87-year-old's sons Larry King, Jr., Chance King and Cannon King also shared a statement on their father's social media accounts. "We are heartbroken over our father's death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing. The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was 'dad,'" the message read. "He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments -- large, small, or imagined. And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives."

"The outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful," the statement continued. "In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask consideration of a donation to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS, to which a debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years."