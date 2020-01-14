Watch Tim McGraw Perform During LSU vs. Clemson National Championship Pre-Game Show

The National Championship Pre-Game Show included a performance by Tim McGraw, ahead of LSU’s victory over Clemson. McGraw, and LSU fan, performed a few songs during the pre-game show, including “I Like It, I Love It,” which thankfully a fan shared on social media.

McGraw also performed “Way Down” with Shy Carter, part of an epic day for McGraw, which also included his announcement of his Here on Earth Tour, with Midland and Ingrid Andress serving as his opening acts for all dates, with Luke Combs joining McGraw for two stadium dates as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose,” McGraw said when announcing the tour. “To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that’s what it’s all about.”

The 52-year-old is eager to return to the road, for his first solo tour since his Shotgun Rider Tour in 2015.

“For me to build a new stage, and go back out on tour, it’s going to be incredible,” McGraw later said in a video he shared on social media. “A lot of new songs. We’re going to go back and dig into the setlist, and go back through all the stuff we haven’t played in a while, and play some of that stuff.”

The Louisiana native might be on a strict, healthy-eating regimen, but he allowed himself a few indulgences while in New Orleans.

“I had fried oysters and some raw oysters yesterday, and some etouffee,” McGraw revealed. “I had some flounder. I had some beignets yesterday as well, so I gotta go hit a workout after this.”

McGraw is likely still reveling in LSU’s victory over Clemson, with LSU coming out with a 17-point victory, wrapping up the game with a score of 42 to 25. His Here on Earth Tour kicks off on July 10 in Syracuse, New York. The tour is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 26 in Chicago, Illinois. McGraw is also planning on releasing a new album later this year. Find a list of tour dates, and keep track of album updates by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris S Covatta