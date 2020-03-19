Watch Tim McGraw Perform a Cover of Lionel Richie’s ‘My Love’

Time at home for Tim McGraw thankfully means more music! The Lousiana native posted a video of him performing a cover of Lionel Richie‘s “My Love,” all from the comfort of his beautiful –– and expansive –– Tennessee home.

“Hanging at home means more time for music,” McGraw captioned the video he posted on social media, crediting his daughter Maggie for filming him singing and playing. “Thinking about everyone.” McGraw wasn’t the only one making music in his house this week. He also shared a hilarious video of their dog, named Stromboli, yowling along with Maggie, who had just returned home from college.

“Stromboli is happy that Maggie is home from college!!!!!” McGraw posted. “Video credit: DAD.”

McGraw is working on his new album for Big Machine, after releasing one album, For the Rest of Our Lives, with his wife, Faith HIll, on Arista Nashville.

“I am so proud to welcome Tim McGraw back home to Big Machine Records,” Big Machine founder and CEO, Scott Borchetta told Billboard. “We can’t wait to jump back into the mix with Tim and his great team and get his incredible new music out to the world.”

McGraw will kick off his Here on Earth Tour in July, with Midland and Ingrid Andress serving as his opening acts.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love to be outside in the summertime playing music. Everyone is there, sharing the moment, having fun and letting loose,” McGraw said in a statement. “To be here on earth in this moment, together, sharing our love for music and getting through all that life is throwing us — that’s what it’s all about.”

In addition to watching Andress perform, McGraw also hopes he gets to work out with her while on the road together. Luke Combs will also join the tour for McGraw’s two stadium dates. The tour is scheduled to begin on July 10. McGraw was also scheduled to perform at Tortuga Festival in Ft. Lauderdale in April. The event has been moved to October.

For more information on McGraw’s shows, including dates and venue information, visit McGraw’s website.

