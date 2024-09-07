'My Heart Will Go On' Music Legend Reportedly Dead at 80: Friends Mourn Will Jennings

The legendary lyricist behind "My Heart Will Go On" and other iconic songs has died, according to his peers. Will Jennings was a multi-time winner of Oscars, Golden Globes and Grammys throughout his career; he reportedly passed away on Sept. 6. He was 80.

Jennings either wrote or co-wrote iconic works such as Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" (from Titanic), Steve Winwood's "Higher Love," Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven" (from Rush), Whitney Houston's "Didn't We Almost Have It All," Tim McGraw's "Please Remember Me," Dionne Warwick's "I'll Never Love This Way Again," Linda Ronstadt's "Dreams to Dream" (from An American Tail: Fievel Goes West), and Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes' "Up Where We Belong" (from An Officer and a Gentleman).

As spotted by Best Classic Bands, Peter Wolf of The J. Geils Band was among the first to share news of Jennings' death. The two worked together on the song "A Lot of Good Ones Gone."

"A sad time, the passing of Will Jennings, a maestro, brilliant mind and a gentle spirit," Wolf wrote. "Will shared his talents with me, ever patient and generous, he was a treasured friend and teacher, enriching my life in so many ways. It was an enormous honor to have worked with such a musical genius for so many years...To quote one of his favorite poets, W.B Yeats, 'Think where man's glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends.'"

Writer David Wilds mourned Jennings' death, writing in part, "now Will Jennings is one of the good ones gone," adding that he "wrote the words to many songs that will live forever."

Jennings' works were acclaimed by peers in the music world and those in the film industry. "My Heart Will Go On" earned an Oscar, Golden Globe and a Grammy. "Up Where We Belong" earned an Oscar and a Golden Globe. "Tears in Heaven" won a Grammy and earned a Golden Globe nom. "Dreams To Dream" received a Golden Globe nomination, and "I'll Never Love This Way Again" won a Grammy Award (awarded to Warwick). Additionally, he also received a Grammy nomination for "Higher Love" and an Academy Award nomination for Randy Crawford and Lalo Schifrin's "People Alone" from The Competition.