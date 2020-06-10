Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and More to Perform on 'United We Sing' Grammy Special

The Recording Academy is the latest organization to salute the heroes of the coroanvirus pandemic, with United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes to air on June 21. The two-hour event will be hosted by Harry Connick Jr. and will follow the musician and his daughter Georgia Connick as they take a road trip across the United States in an RV to "thank and celebrate" essential workers who are out on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The broadcast will also include performances by Connick Jr., John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Irma Thomas, Jon Batiste, Andra Day, Rockin Dopsie and Trombone Shorty and surprise messages to America's heroes from Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Renée Zellweger and more. Connick Jr. and his daughter will start the special in Connecticut before traveling to various cities with a final destination of Connick Jr.'s hometown of New Orleans.

"At each stop, the father-daughter duo listens to the stories of essential workers in healthcare, food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking and more to honor their dedication and public service during this unique moment in history," the Recording Academy shared. Once they reach The Crescent City, Connick Jr., Trombone Shorty and Irma Thomas will perform at iconic locations throughout New Orleans. The special was filmed with minimal crew practicing social distancing and with extensive safety precautions in place.

During the broadcast, viewers will be encouraged to donate to charities that support underserved children including No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans. Donations will also be encouraged for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable arm of the Recording Academy set up in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has put music industry members around the world out of work. United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes will air Sunday, June 21 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET on CBS.

The event is one of a number of television specials that have aired during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to lift people's spirits and celebrate the heroes of COVID-19 including ACM Presents: Our Country, CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special, One World: Together at Home and more.