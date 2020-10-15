Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and More Join Lineup for Country Music Hall of Fame Fundraiser

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is hosting a virtual fundraiser this month, and some of the biggest names in country music are participating in the event. Big Night (At the Museum) will pair artists with historic instruments, and participants include Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, Ashley McBryde and more. The show will be streamed on YouTube at 8 p.m. CT on Oct. 28 and will be hosted by Marty Stuart, with audio supervision by Dave Cobb.

A preview video for the concert shows the participating artists in awe over the instruments in their hands. "I felt that I have John Prine's string grease on my fingers," joked Lambert, who played one of Prine's guitars. "I don't want to wash my hands." "I'm worried about my hands sweating on her neck," said McBryde, who was holding one of Loretta Lynn's guitars. Brown, who paid tribute to Randy Travis during the show with accompaniment from one of Travis' guitars, said, "Feels like I could play better." A visibly emotional McGraw, who played one of the late Keith Whitley's guitar, said, "I would have liked to have heard a whole lot more."

The performances were filmed in various locations throughout the Hall of Fame, which recently opened to the public after being closed for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fundraiser will generate support for the museum and its work with exhibitions, collections preservation and educational programming.

See the full list of performances below.

· Alison Brown plays Earl Scruggs’s 1930 Gibson RB Granada banjo

· Kane Brown sings a Randy Travis hit with accompaniment on Travis’s Gibson J-185KOA guitar

· Carlene Carter plays the 1928 Gibson L-5 guitar that belonged to her grandmother Maybelle Carter

· Rodney Crowell pays tribute to songwriters Guy Clark and Boudleaux and Felice Bryant

· Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris uses Boudleaux Bryant’s 1961 Martin guitar to partner with Crowell on a Bryant classic

· Miranda Lambert plays John Prine’s David Russell Young custom-made guitar

· Ashley McBryde plays Loretta Lynn’s 1956 Gibson J-50 guitar

· Country Music Hall of Fame member Reba McEntire pays homage to Patsy Cline

· Tim McGraw plays Keith Whitley’s C.W. Parsons acoustic guitar

· Keb’ Mo’ plays the 1928 custom Weymann guitar that belonged to Jimmie Rodgers

· Brad Paisley plays Don Rich’s 1964 Fender Telecaster

· Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs plays Bill Monroe’s 1923 Gibson F-5 mandolin

· Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart plays Lester Flatt’s 1950 Martin D-28 guitar

· The War and Treaty pays tribute to Ray Charles

· Dan Tyminski joins Paisley in performance, using Buck Owens’s red, white and blue American acoustic guitar

· Lucinda Williams plays Johnny Cash’s customized Martin D-35S guitar