Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard were two of the featured artists during Wednesday night's Celebrating America special, sharing a pre-taped performance from Nashville of their new song "Undivided." Hubbard began the segment by thanking Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at a hospital in Queens who was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the US, and "all of our health care and frontline workers."

"When I was in quarantine with COVID-19, I got to take a good hard look at myself," he continued. "Inspired by my faith in God to reunite our country, I wrote this song and I sent it to Tim." McGraw added, "This song's message of unity and faith stirred my soul, and tonight, especially as we look across the river at our strong, resilient, beautiful city of Nashville, we're honored to sing it for everyone."

"I think it's time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place," they sang. "Look around and love somebody / We've been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / Till this country that we love's undivided." The duo's performance was filmed with a band outside at night in downtown Nashville.

The Celebrating America special also included performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, John Legend and Bruce Springsteen, and the program featured remarks from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hubbard told his and McGraw's record label that he and McGraw "were extremely excited and humbled," to be invited to perform during the event. "What a crazy cool opportunity – as simple as just to get to play music again, which is exciting in itself, but then to get to spread and share this message of hope and love and unity to the world," he said. "What better platform to get to do that on, so we’re both extremely excited."

The Florida Georgia Line member wrote "Undivided" with Chris Loocke in November while he was quarantining on his tour bus after being diagnosed with COVID-19. During a recent interview with CBS This Morning, he shared that throughout the song's creation, he was hearing McGraw "the whole time" and knew the Louisiana native is "a great guy with a great heart."

"The song, it speaks to more of the social contract that we have with each other," McGraw said. "It's not about politics, it's about how we're supposed to treat each other."