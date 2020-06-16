Tim McGraw Feels 'Lucky' to Have Raised 3 Respectful Daughters

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 18, raising their girls with the same Southern manners the two superstars learned from their own families. In an interview with his record label, McGraw shared a story about his oldest daughter, who currently lives in Los Angeles and still utilized a few important lessons from her childhood. "We were talking to Gracie last night and she had her friend at her house, and she had met her friend’s parents, and she called her parents 'yes ma'am and no ma’am, and yes sir and no sir," he said.

Her friend told her, 'Oh, my parents don't like that, that's too Southern, and Gracie says, 'Look, I can feel my mom yelling at me from across the country if I don’t say yes ma'am or no ma'am, and yes sir or no sir.' She was laughing about that." The "I Called Mama" explained that the gesture is something he and Hill learned growing up in Louisiana and Mississippi, respectively, and it makes them proud to see their daughters respecting others in that way. "That’s something to us, where we grew up, it shows respect, and it's nice to see our kids still do that," McGraw said before praising his daughters. "We got really … I mean, knock on wood … we are so lucky. We got three daughters and they’re all just really super, special good kids."

McGraw told reporters last month during a virtual media event that he's been reflecting on his own childhood during the coronavirus and has been seeking out nostalgia with his family. "I call my mama to get recipes now, stuff that I remember as a kid," he shared. "I think there's been a lot of nostalgia during this, and that's the same thing with food. We wanted to cook stuff that we grew up with, stuff that we remember from our childhood."

"For us, during all this stuff that’s going on and being at home together and hanging out, there’s been a lot of sort of nostalgia that’s come along with that — looking back through old photos, and going back and watching movies that we haven’t seen in a long time, and cooking things that we grew up eating when we were kids, and telling our kids stories about," the 53-year-old continued. "Like, for instance, I called my mom because I wanted to... make a hot milk cake like my grandmother used to make, so she actually talked my youngest daughter through it, and my youngest daughter made my grandmother’s hot milk cake and my grandmother’s been gone for a while, so."