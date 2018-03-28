Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share Support for March for Our Lives

The March for Our Lives on Saturday saw thousands of people around the country come together to demand gun control reform, with many celebrities chiming in for the cause by attending the various events or sharing their support on social media.

Two stars to use social media were Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who both posted inspiring messages applauding the marchers and what they stood for.

McGraw used Instagram to share a video of Yolanda Renee King, the 9-year-old granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., delivering a speech to the Washington, D.C. crowd.

King led the crowd in a chant, proclaiming, “Spread the word! Have you heard? All across the nation, we are going to be a great generation!”

“These kids are an inspiration,” McGraw wrote in the caption. “They are the hope of our world. No matter what, you have to applaud and appreciate their spirit, and their fortitude!

I say right on!”

Hill shared her support for marchers with an Instagram post of the event’s logo.

“We are marching tomorrow because we must listen to the children of this country,” she wrote. “They are the future and they will fight to make sure their future is protected.”

Both McGraw and Hill have been outspoken about gun control, with McGraw applauding the recent decision of stores including Dick’s, Walmart and others for deciding to raise their minimum purchasing age for guns to 21.

“Thank you @Dicks for taking a stand to promote a meaningful discussion for the safety of our kids!” the father of three tweeted after the Parkland school shooting.

Thank you @DICKS for taking a stand to promote a meaningful discussion for the safety of our kids! @Walmart, @kroger, and @LLBean too. https://t.co/HHPnAq6MYD — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 3, 2018

In November, the couple spoke to Billboard, advocating for “common sense” gun laws.

“There is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control,” he said. “They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

Hill echoed her husband’s sentiments, saying, “Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians.”

She added, “It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”

