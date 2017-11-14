Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Speak out on Gun Control

The country music community is still reeling from the Oct. 1 Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, and two of the genre’s biggest names are speaking out on the issue of gun control.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill spoke with Billboard two weeks after the tragic attack and opened up about their stance on the highly debated topic.

The power couple revealed they support common sense regulations on military-grade firearms. Hill says they knew numerous people that were on the scene of the tragedy and the event shouldn’t have happened on U.S. soil.

“In reference to the tragedy in Las Vegas, we knew a lot of people there,” Hill said. “The doctors that [treated] the wounded, they saw wounds like you’d see in war. That’s not right. Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians. It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”

McGraw then added that he’s an avid hunter, but he still thinks that common sense regulations are needed.

“Look, I’m a bird hunter — I love to wing-shoot,” McGraw said. “However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

The Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting resulted in the deaths of 58 people and the injury of more that 500 others. Many were country fans watching a Jason Aldean concert at the time, so the country music community has taken numerous actions to support attack victims.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill