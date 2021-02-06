Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Showers off in Scenic Ocean Shot

✖

Gracie McGraw, the eldest of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters, shared her first Instagram post of February on Saturday. The 23-year-old showed off after a dip in the water, earning enough fire emojis in the comments section to dry her off. Gracie inherited some of her parents' talents, often sharing impressive videos of her vocal performances. Hill and McGraw's younger daughters are Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19.

Gracie's first photo showed her under an outdoor shower in a one-piece swimsuit. She also included three sun-drenched selfies in the post. "I have four speeds. These are those," she wrote. In the first seven hours after publishing the post, over 1,300 of Gracie's followers liked the post. "Perfection," one fan simply wrote. "That first takes me back to the beach for your bday lolol," one of her friends joked. "Totally gorgeous at any speed," another follower wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRACIE MCGRAW (@graciemcgra)

Gracie, who was featured on her father's 2015 song "Here Tonight," often shares videos showing off her singing skills. For example, in November, she shared a video of herself performing "The Wizard and I" from Wicked, and fans were completely stunned. "Just want to start off by saying YES, I know these aren’t the best vocal videos out there but Broadway makes me very happy and I hope to be there one day," Gracie wrote at the time. "This is practice for me. The only way to get better is to do it multiple times honey!!"

She has also been an inspiration to many of her followers, especially when she shared a video of herself pole dancing in November. It was a "big win" for her, and she was "proud" of the accomplishment. Gracie called pole dancing the "best workout" for her body and mind. "I feel in charge and like a freaking boss," she wrote at the time. "I think this is called a sit and I’m probably doing it wrong but I’m learning! If you judge womxn for using THEIR own bodies to do what they want, then you suck."

Hill, 53, and McGraw, 53, have been married since 1996. When Gracie turned 23 on May 5, Hill shared an adorable photo of Gracie as a toddler, wearing Teletubbies overalls with McGraw's mother in the background. Hill included a more recent photo of Gracie, whom she called a "young woman who is simply extraordinary in every way imaginable." McGraw praised Gracie for having the "sweetest, kindest heart in the world" in his own tribute on her birthday.