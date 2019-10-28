Tim McGraw Displays His ‘Best Shape of My Life’ Physique, and Fans Are Stunned

Tim McGraw fans were floored this weekend when he revealed his newly toned physique. The country singer wrote that he is in “the best shape of [his] life” on Sunday, alongside a photo of him in the gym. He also took the opportunity to pass on some motivational advice to his fans.

McGraw looked prepared to play an action movie hero on Sunday, in his latest Instagram photo. McGraw wore a sweat-soaked hat and a skin-tight Adidas tank top, revealing how muscular he has become. As he explained, success in fitness was emblematic of his quest for success everywhere else.

“My whole life, I’ve lived according to one key value. I guess I’ve done so from an early age, when I wanted so fiercely to get beyond my circumstances,” McGraw wrote. “That value is, Be ready. Be primed for opportunity when it shows up, because it will come once, it will move on quick, and if you’re not ready to make the shot, your whole destiny can change in a heartbeat. Miss that moment, and you’ll live the rest of your life wondering just how much of your potential never played out.”

“That’s when I decided to go from being in good shape to being in the best shape of my life,” he finished.

McGraw capped off the post with the hashtag “Grit and Grace,” the title of his upcoming book on health, fitness and personal success. Commenters were awed by his appearance, and by his powerful words, including many other famous friends.

“Inspiring, Tim!” wrote Rita Wilson.

“You look amazing!! You inspire! Love from Michigan!” a fan added.

After revealing his physique in Sunday’s post, McGraw made a follow-up on Monday morning. This picture showed him standing in the gym mirror, holding a marker and having apparently just written “ya gotta believe” over his own head. In the caption, he delved into his own history with fitness.

“Athleticism and sport have been intertwined into my whole way of being since an early age,” he wrote. “It’s literally in my DNA. Even so, I lost contact with that part of myself and—foolishly—let the fire dwindle to the point where it almost went out.”

“Life served me a good lesson in humility, and that led me to starting over from close to scratch. I leapt out of a slump at age forty, hit full stride at forty-five, and now at fifty-two it’s coming together quite nicely,” he concluded.

McGraw’s book, Grit and Grace, is available for pre-order now. It will be on shelves on Nov. 5.